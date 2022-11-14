AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 14TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 14TH: 30°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry and quiet tonight as high pressure stays in control. Winter-like weather makes a comeback tomorrow. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Broken clouds early overnight. Staying dry due to high pressure remaining in control of the Twin Tiers. Lows in the low 20’s. Cloud cover builds up later overnight ahead of our next winter-like weather pattern.

TOMORROW:

Tuesday begins with mostly cloudy skies as a strong upper-level disturbance moves in from the south and along the east coast. The disturbance is in the form of a low pressure system. The cold sector of the low hits the Twin Tiers first at around 5 PM. Scattered snow showers immediately follow. Highs reach the low 40’s.

TOMORROW NIGHT:

A winter weather advisory goes in effect for all the Twin Tiers Tuesday evening. The advisory warns residents to look out for slippery roads, which could impact the morning or evening commute. Scattered snow showers continue affecting the region Tuesday night. A wintry mix moves in later overnight as the warmer sector of the low pressure system moves through the region. A combination of freezing rain and sleet is possible. Lows in the low 30’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Lake-effect rain and snow continue for Wednesday, but the chances are lower compared to Tuesday night. Snowfall totals could reach 1 to 2 inches for most of the Twin Tiers, with the higher totals in the upper elevations and lower totals in the valleys. Chances of snow continue for Thursday as a weaker low pressure system moves into the region from the Great Lakes. Drying out Friday, but temperatures plummet due to a rush of arctic air. Staying dry and cold for this weekend. Highs only reach the 30’s.

TUESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EVENING

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: WINTRY MIX THEN RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

