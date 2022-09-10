AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH: 52°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Waking up to patchy valley fog in parts of the Twin Tiers. Saturday afternoon starts with mostly sunny skies, but cloud cover increases as upper-level moisture moves into the region. Mostly cloudy by the evening hours. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, mainly cloudy with a slight chance of pop-up showers. Patchy fog likely. Lows in the low 60’s.

Our next active weather pattern moves into the Twin Tiers on Sunday. This pattern consists of scattered light rain showers moving from south to north. The chance of showers increases throughout the day, becoming occasional near the start of the afternoon. A few heavy downpours are possible. Flooding concerns may occur in areas close to the rivers, including Chemung River. Cooler than average thanks to showers and plenty of cloud cover. Highs in the low 70’s. Overnight, the chance of showers continues with cloudy skies. Lows in the low 60’s.

Showers continue for Monday and Tuesday with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs range from the mid to upper 70’s thanks to a warm front moving towards the Twin Tiers from the south. Drying out Tuesday afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Dry and sunny conditions with near-average temperatures for the rest of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: PATCHY MORNING FOG, INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 61

MONDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: AM SHOWERS, DRYING OUT

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

