Dry weather returns to the Twin Tiers this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 18TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 18TH: 20°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Twin Tier residents will sleep under mainly cloudy skies overnight. This happens after a low pressure system with a large swath of rain moves out of the area. Chances of snow cannot be ruled out as moisture remains in the air and a northwesterly cold front causes temperatures to rapidly drop. Lows Saturday night dropping down to the upper 20’s.

Sunday morning, residents will wake up to mainly cloudy skies to start off their day. Sustained wind speeds may be as high as 12 MPH, leading to decreasing cloud cover during the afternoon. Conditions also become dry as high pressure starts to build up in the region. High temperatures only reach the low 30’s due to a fast-moving northwesterly cold front from the night before. Sunday night, mostly clear with calmer winds and temperatures as low as the upper 10’s.

Monday, mostly sunny skies with some passing clouds. Lake-effect clouds build up during the afternoon as a weak cold front moves from the Great Lakes and into the area. Highs Monday reaching the low 40’s. The cold front moves out of the region Tuesday, leaving behind clearer skies slightly lower temperatures compared to Monday. Wednesday and Thursday, cloud cover builds up again, potentially leading to a chance of snow flurries by the end of the workweek. High temperatures sit in the upper 30’s and low 40’s for much of the workweek.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW FLURRIES

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

​​SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter