Dry weather returns to the Twin Tiers this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 15°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:27 PM

Waking up to dry Saturday morning with mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds into the area from the southwest. Snow and ice stays on the ground, leaving dangerous road conditions. Temperatures stay below average and feel lower due to breezy northwesterly winds ushering in arctic air. Highs reach the upper 10’s. Saturday night, mostly clear and frigid conditions remain. Lows drop to around 6 degrees below zero.

Sunday, dry weather continues as high pressure dominates the region. Temperatures reach the low 30’s due to mostly clear skies and plenty of sunshine. The high pressure system rushes out to the northeast and a warm front moves near the Southern Tier by the evening hours. Cloud cover increases overnight as a result. Lows drop to the mid 10’s.

The next workweek starts with passing clouds and a slight chance for spotty snow showers due to a fast moving cold front. The chances for snow are greatest in the Northern Tier and the highest elevations. Clouds continue to linger over the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance for flurries is possible on Thursday, which could shift to snow showers on Friday as multiple cold fronts pass through the Twin Tiers. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30’s throughout the workweek.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 18 LOW: -6

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

