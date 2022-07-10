AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 10TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 10TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Good morning Twin Tiers!

Waking up to a chilly but quiet Sunday morning. Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 40’s. Lots of sunshine this afternoon and staying dry as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, mainly clear with patchy fog possible. Lows near the upper 50’s.

Winds shift from the south on Monday, bringing in warmer air. Heat and humidity rise Monday afternoon, leading to increasing cloud cover. Highs reach the upper 80’s. Overnight, cloud cover continues increasing ahead of a low pressure system. Lows near the upper 60’s. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely later in the night.

Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms move out early Tuesday morning, though chances of spotty showers linger in the afternoon. Drier and cooler conditions return as the low pressure system moves out of the region. A sweeping cold front associated with the low pressure system means high temperatures will only reach the low 80’s for the rest of the workweek. Plenty of sunshine returns for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Sunshine continues into the next weekend.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE, DRY AND COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

