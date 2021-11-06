Dry weather this weekend. Cloud cover increases next week.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 32°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:46 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:55 PM

Waking up to a freezing Saturday morning with patchy frost on the ground. Dry and sunny conditions this afternoon as high pressure continues to stall near our area. Temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 20’s this morning and reaching the low 50’s later. Saturday night, patchy frost returns as conditions remain clear. Temperatures will drop back down to the upper 20’s.

Sunday morning, dryness continues as high pressure remains in the region. Sunshine dominates the area yet again, which will cause temperatures to increase slightly above average. Sunday’s high temperature reaches the mid 50’s. Sunday night, dry weather continues, but the high pressure system starts to move toward the New England area. Temperatures drop to the low 30’s.

Monday, the high pressure system gets pushed even farther into the New England states as a warm front over the Great Lakes nears the Twin Tiers. This warm front will bring cloud cover and higher temperatures to Central New York. High temperatures for Monday will reach the low 60’s. Tuesday, cloud cover increases, but conditions remain dry otherwise. Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of showers is possible. Highs remain in the upper 50’s and low 60’s heading into the end of the workweek.

​​SATURDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 53 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter