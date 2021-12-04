Dry weather this weekend in the Twin Tiers with increasing cloud cover

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 4TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 4TH: 25°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Waking up to a dry Saturday morning with passing lake-effect clouds and high pressure building up. Winds start off calmly but increase this afternoon as a short wave of low pressure moves quickly just north of the Twin Tiers. Wind speeds up to 11 MPH possible with gusts as high as 20 MPH. High temperatures today will be in the mid 40’s. Tonight, mostly clear skies as high pressure continues to dominate the region. Lows drop down to the mid 20’s.

Sunday, mainly dry as high pressure continues to linger over New York State. Cloud cover increases as another low pressure system out in the Midwest develops. The high temperature for Sunday will only be as high as the low 40’s. Sunday night, cloud cover continues to increase. A slight chance of rain is possible as a warm front extends far out east from the Midwest low pressure system. Low temperatures drop down to the mid 30’s.

Monday, a chance for heavy rain possible as a strong cold front moves across the eastern United States. Rainfall could accumulate up to 0.2 of an inch after Monday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50’s. Tuesday, much colder because of Monday’s cold front. High temperatures will only be in the low 30’s with a chance for snow showers late. Precipitation continues as a rain and snow mix on Wednesday. Dry weather returns Thursday and Friday. High temperatures remain in the 30’s and 40’s for the rest of the week.

​​SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, RAIN LIKELY STARTING LATE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CHANCE OF HEAVY RAIN

HIGH: 53 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

