AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 9TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 9TH: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Good morning Twin Tiers!

Waking up to a dry and pleasant Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 60’s. Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 70’s and stay below average as northerly winds bring in cooler air at around 10 MPH. Overnight, mostly clear with a few passing clouds, but staying dry and comfortable. Lows near the upper 40’s.

High pressure continues as the dominant weather pattern for Sunday. Mostly sunny and dry conditions remain throughout the region, more so in Steuben and Schuyler Counties. Highs reach the low 80’s throughout the region, which is near average for July 10th. Overnight, mainly clear and a bit warmer compared to Saturday. Lows near the upper 50’s.

Dryness continues into Monday, but cloud cover increases overnight ahead of a weak upper level disturbance. This disturbance likely brings a chance of showers on Tuesday with possible thunderstorms. Highs peak into the upper 80’s. Dry and cool weather returns Wednesday as a cold front moves out of the region. This weather pattern holds out for the rest of the workweek. Highs stay in the low 80’s.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, THUNDERSTORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRYING OUT

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

