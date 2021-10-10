Dryness and warmth continue in the Twin Tiers this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 38°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:34 PM

Waking up to mostly cloudy skies Sunday morning with a few isolated drizzle chances in some areas. Clouds break apart late Sunday afternoon as a high pressure system moves near the region. High temperatures will reach the lower 70’s, nearly 10 degrees above average. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies return. Lows dropping to the high 50’s.

Monday morning starts off mostly cloudy, but then clears up as high pressure continues to linger around in the Twin Tiers. A slow-moving warm front brings higher-than-average temperatures this Monday afternoon. Highs reaching the mid 70’s, over 10 degrees above average. Cloud cover increases again overnight but dryness continues. Lows dropping to the mid 50’s.

Warmth and dryness continue for the rest of the workweek. Tuesday, mostly sunny with highs staying up in the mid 70’s. High pressure will continue for the midweek, leaving sunshine and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, chances for rain return as a cold front passes our area. Scattered shower chances expected for Saturday. Temperatures sit in the mid to high 70’s for this week, but will drop down to the 60’s starting next weekend thanks to the cold front.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: SHOWER CHANCES RETURN

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

