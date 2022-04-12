AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 12TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 12TH: 32°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:45 PM

Staying dry Tuesday evening with mostly clear skies and high pressure dominating the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover increases during the overnight hours. Lows near the low 40’s.

Wednesday morning starts with a warm front moving through the Twin Tiers. Immediately following this front is a chance of spotty rain showers across the region, which turns to scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Rain will mostly affect the Southern Tier near the Finger Lakes. A marginal risk of thunderstorms and high winds is likely in parts of the Twin Tiers where rainfall is heaviest. Highs reach the upper 70’s. Overnight, chances of rain continue, but mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows near the upper 50’s.

Rain showers continue into Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms more likely during the evening hours. Rainfall totals will generally range from 0″ to 0.25″. Conditions dry out in the evening as a cold front moves out of the region. Staying dry into the end of the workweek, but highs drop from the 70’s to the 60’s due to a cooling trend caused by the cold front. The cooling trend continues into the weekend as chances of rain return until Easter Sunday. Showers make a comeback at the beginning of the next workweek.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, THUNDERSTORMS LATER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

