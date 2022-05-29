AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 29TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 29TH: 47°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Waking up to a foggy but clear Sunday morning. Much of the fog holds out in the valleys until late morning. Staying clear throughout the afternoon with sunshine and a few wispy clouds as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Enough sunshine could bring highs to the low 80’s. Overnight, staying dry and mostly clear, though a chance of patchy fog is likely due to rising humidity and low wind speeds. Lows near the mid 50’s.

Streaks of clouds lifted by a warm front over the Great Lakes move through the Twin Tiers on Memorial Day. Staying warm and mostly sunny otherwise. Highs reach the low 90’s. Overnight, staying clear, but humidity holds out for another chance of patchy early morning fog. Lows near the low 60’s.

By Tuesday, a slight chance of showers could arise mid-afternoon, but chances are greater in the Northern Tier. Highs reach the low 90’s. Cloud cover increases overnight, leading to a greater chance of showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon. Showers linger into Thursday. Following these showers is a cooling trend thanks to a cold front moving out of the region. Highs drop from the upper 80’s on Wednesday to the mid 70’s on Friday. Conditions dry out for the end of the workweek as well.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: WISPY CLOUDS, SUNSHINE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRYING OUT

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

