Flash Flood Watch in effect Tuesday for portions of the Twin Tiers
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING…
- Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
- From Midnight tonight through Tuesday evening.
- Rain, heavy at times, will move in tonight and continue through Tuesday. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely. Higher rainfall amounts are possible in the northern Poconos and southern
Catskills.
- Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in lo lying areas. Streams and creeks will have significant rises and could flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.