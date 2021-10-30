Flood warnings continue in the Twin Tiers this weekend. Drier start to the next workweek.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 33°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:38 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:04 PM

Waking up to a rainy and cloudy start Saturday morning. Cloud cover holds out and chances for scattered rain showers continue throughout the afternoon as a low pressure system brings in rainfall from the south. Yesterday’s and today’s showers are contributing to flood warnings issued in Steuben, Chemung and Bradford Counties until Sunday morning. Residents should take extra precautions when traveling this afternoon. High temperatures today reaching the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday night, rain chances continue and will become more lake-effect as the winds shift from easterly to westerly. Cloud cover remains high. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunday morning, chances for scattered rain continue as low pressure moves out of our area. Sunday afternoon, relatively drier conditions with a few isolated drizzles possible in some areas. Temperatures reaching the mid to high 50’s. Sunday night, much drier with some passing clouds. Temperatures drop to the low to mid 40’s.

Monday, chances for isolated showers in the morning hours. This is followed by a dry afternoon after a cold front passes by the region. Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures continuing to drop. Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Highs remain in the 40’s heading into the latter half of the workweek.

SATURDAY: CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: CHANCE MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

MONDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

