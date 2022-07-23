AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 23RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 23RD: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

Waking up to a sunny Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 50’s. Heat and humidity slowly rise throughout the day. A heat advisory is in effect for portions of the Southern Tier from 11 AM to 6 PM. Highs reach the mid 90’s with heat index values up to 97 degrees possible. Slight chance of showers this evening due to a weak upper level disturbance, which quickly moves out overnight. Partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog. Lows near the upper 60’s.

A higher chance of severe weather Sunday due to strong upper level flow from the northwest. On and off showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected by the late afternoon hours. The main threats for severe include heavy rainfall and damaging winds. Hot and humid once again, but an increase in cloud cover could inhibit extreme heat index values. Highs reach near the mid 90’s. Overnight, showers and thunderstorms continue and linger into Monday morning. Lows near 70.

A cold front moves out of the region Monday afternoon, leading to much drier and slightly cooler weather. Highs go from the upper 80’s on Monday to the low 80’s on Tuesday. Temperatures slightly rise to the upper 80’s again midweek as high pressure builds into the region with plenty of sunshine. Chances of showers return for the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

MONDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS, BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS, SHOWER OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: CHANCE LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

