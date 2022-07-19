AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 19TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 19TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier Wednesday from 11 AM to 8 PM

A ridge of high pressure building over the region bringing increasing heat for midweek. Highs Tuesday near 90 degrees, well above average for this time of the year. Weak disturbance moving through bringing and isolated shower and thunderstorm for the evening, then partly to mostly clear for the overnight. Patchy fog lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Mostly to partly sunny again Wednesday afternoon. High heat and humidity setting the stage for an isolated shower and rumble of thunder through late day, but most staying dry. Main concern being hot and humid conditions. Highs into the low 90s, but heat index values approaching 100 degrees for the afternoon. Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier where criteria is heat index values 95+ degrees. Criteria for the Northern Tier is 100+ degrees for heat index values, so Heat Advisory was not issued there as values will be mainly in the upper 90s. Mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees. Weak cold front moves through overnight into Thursday, which brings another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers Thursday, but it won’t be a washout. Otherwise, still feeling the summer heat and humidity with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Mainly dry Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs again in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds Saturday. Chance for rainfall returns overnight and continues Sunday. Highs this weekend into the 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers Monday before high pressure builds into the region for midweek.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE EARLY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. AFTERNOON ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

