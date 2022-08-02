AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 2ND: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 2ND: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:26 PM

Ridge of high pressure building over the region into midweek. Decreasing clouds Tuesday evening, turning mainly clear for the overnight. Valley fog late and temperatures falling into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees for overnight lows.

Ridge of high pressure builds over the region midweek. This will lead to mostly sunny conditions Wednesday along with hot temperatures. Highs near 90 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Stray shower possible overnight as a front approaches the area from the northwest, but most of our area staying dry. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Increasing clouds Thursday as a front moves in from the northwest. Highs into the low to mid 90s for the afternoon, but heat index values near 100 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns late day and for the overnight, then continues Friday as the front sits over the region. Potential for gusty winds with any thunderstorm along with a downpour. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. Active weather continues for the weekend and early next week with on-and-off again chances for rainfall. Highs for the weekend near 90 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: TURNING MAINLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & HOT. OVERNIGHT STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

