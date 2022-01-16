Heavy snowfall hits the Twin Tiers this evening, greater amounts in higher elevations

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 16TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 16TH: 16°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:02 PM

Waking up to a dry and cold Sunday as a high pressure system continues to dominate the northeast United States. Temperatures start below zero, but strong wind chills stay to the northeast in response to the high pressure system’s circulation. Highs today reach the upper 20’s.

The high pressure system moves out of the country this afternoon, leaving room for increasing cloud cover and active weather down south to travel up the east coast. Chances for heavy snowfall stay northwest of the low pressure system associated with the active weather pattern. Snow begins dumping in the Twin Tiers at 5 or 6 PM as the low pressure system stays to the east of the region. Winds shift in favor of snowfall and cooler weather for the rest of the evening. Sunday night, snow continues building up across the region, with higher elevations receiving the greatest snowfall. Lows in the low 20’s.

Monday morning, heavy snow showers across the Twin Tiers, especially the mountainous areas. These areas will likely get 7 to 12 inches of snowfall while the flatter and warmer areas get 5 to 9 inches. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH could affect these amounts and reduce visibility, which greatly affects driving conditions. Chances for sleet and ice accumulations on the road are likely in the late morning hours as temperatures slowly increase. Highs reaching the low to mid 30’s. Monday night, snow chances decrease as the low pressure system continues to move away from the region. Lows in the upper 10’s.

Tuesday starts with a slight chance of snow followed by mostly cloudy skies and much drier conditions. Highs in the mid 20’s, but breezy conditions will give wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees. Wednesday, warmer with a slight chance for rain as a warm front moves across the region. Highs in the low 40’s. Thursday, a strong cold front brings temperatures back down to the low 20’s. Dry weather continues into the end of the workweek and the start of next weekend. Highs remain in the upper 10’s and low 20’s.

Have a great day and stay safe out there!

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EVENING

HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

MONDAY: HEAVY SNOWFALL AND SLEET, WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 40 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 3

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 18 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 10

