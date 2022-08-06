AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 6TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 6TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Waking up to a humid and foggy Saturday morning. Fog lifts in the late morning hours. Partly cloudy this afternoon in the Twin Tiers with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chances increase by the evening hours as high pressure moves out. Storms may produce heavy downpours. Warming up greatly thanks to breaks in cloud cover. Highs reach the low 90’s. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight with fog near the ground. Lows in the upper 60’s.

Similar conditions hold out in the Twin Tiers for Sunday. Staying humid with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs reach the low 90’s. Heat index values could likely be higher, so a heat advisory may be issued. Either way, residents are strongly advised to drink plenty of water. Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue overnight with lows in the upper 60’s.

Greater chances of showers and thunderstorms are likely for Monday and Tuesday. Potential flooding could occur as a result. Rainfall lingers into Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front crosses the Twin Tiers. Dry and quiet weather returns Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine to end the workweek. High temperatures go from the low 90’s to the low 80’s throughout the week.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

MONDAY: SHOWERS AND STORMS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING RAINFALL

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

