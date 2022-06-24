AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 24TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 24TH: 55°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

High pressure in control of the region for the end of the workweek and the start of the weekend. Turning mostly clear for Friday night. Valley fog late and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Sunshine returning for Saturday courtesy of high pressure. Heating up for the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Southerly winds ushering some moisture into the region, so feeling muggy through late day. Mostly clear and dry through the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Building clouds Sunday ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. Another hot afternoon and now feeling humid with increasing moisture. Highs near 90 degrees. Cold front moves through late day and overnight, which brings the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. While a pop-up shower and thunderstorm is possible before sunset, best chances for rainfall will be for the overnight. An isolated strong thunderstorm possible, but best chances staying into western N.Y. and western Pa. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Cold front pushes east by Monday morning. Lingering light showers possible for the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, cooler and less humid conditions. Highs Monday into the low to mid 70s. Mainly dry through midweek, with just a slight chance for showers Wednesday. Another warming trend also begins.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE DAY & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 76 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

