AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 31ST: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 31ST: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:59 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Waking up to a dry and clear Sunday as a center of high pressure hovers near the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover increases later this afternoon as winds shift from the south. The southerly winds also bring warmer and more humid air to the region. Highs today reach the mid 80’s, which is slightly above average. Overnight, cloud cover decreases slightly, and then increases again into Monday morning. Lows near 60.

Feeling a bit muggy on Monday, which means chances for rain cannot be ruled out. Spotty showers likely moving across portions of the Twin Tiers by Monday afternoon. Other portions of the region may only see partly cloudy skies. Highs reach near the upper 80’s. Overnight, chances of showers continue. The Northern Tier will likely have a higher chance of rain with a few rumbles of thunder thanks to a warm front slowly moving towards the region from the south. Lows near the mid 60’s.

A low pressure system associated with the warm front means a slightly greater chance of showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday morning and afternoon. A wash out is not expected. Drying out Tuesday night and Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region again. Much warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low 90’s thanks to plenty of sunshine and southerly winds. Active weather returns Thursday and Friday with higher chances of rain and thunderstorms. Drying out again for the next weekend.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND HOT

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

