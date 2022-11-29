AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 29TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 29TH: 26°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Partly to mostly cloudy this evening, followed by an increase in cloud cover later tonight. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds with rain showers moving in later. These showers flow into the region along with a strong frontal system. Wind speeds also increase near 15 MPH. Lows in the upper 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Scattered rain showers move swiftly across the Twin Tiers, starting after 7 AM. The rain combines with high wind speeds and gusts near 50 MPH. Beware of falling trees and power lines. Temperatures reach the low 50’s for a short time after a warm front passes through. This is immediately followed by a strong cold front, which results in dropping temperatures and winds shifting from the west. Rain moves out at around 3 PM and is followed by a chance of lake effect snow showers. Chances of lake effect snow continue overnight as temperatures drop to the mid 20’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Lake effect snow may linger into Thursday morning. Drying out for the rest of the day, but windy conditions remain. Gusts over 30 MPH are still likely. Highs reach the upper 30’s with wind chills in the upper 20’s. Temperatures climb above average into the end of the workweek as we get some sunshine Friday. A chance of showers this weekend, followed by a wintry mix for Monday.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 46 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

