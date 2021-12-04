Increasing clouds Sunday. Chances for rain in the Twin Tiers Monday.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 4TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 4TH: 25°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Dry weather continues Saturday night with some passing clouds, but mostly clear otherwise. Winds slow down and low temperatures drop to the mid 20’s, which could lead to frost on the ground overnight. Sunday, lake-effect cloud cover increases as winds pick up and remain westerly. Dry conditions stay in the Twin Tiers thanks to high pressure lingering around the region. High temperatures reach the low 40’s.

Sunday night, chances of rain begin as a strong cold front moves near the Twin Tiers. Stray showers at first, but spotty showers occur Monday morning until the front crosses the region. At that time, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely with accumulations up to 0.2 of an inch in most areas. Temperatures reach the low 50’s but plummet down to the upper 20’s overnight as the cold front moves out of the area.

Tuesday, spotty snow showers likely with temperatures in the mid 30’s. Chances for showers continue into Wednesday but dry weather returns Thursday and Friday. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30’s. Another frontal system brings the chance for rain next Saturday as temperatures rise again into the low 50’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 53 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

​​SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

