AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 14TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 14TH: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:14 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:10 PM

Waking up to a quiet and cool Sunday morning across the Twin Tiers. Skies remain clear for much of the morning due to high pressure. Temperatures start off in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Cloud cover increases this afternoon as a frontal system nears the region. The system stays to our south, but active weather returns to the Twin Tiers later this week. Highs today reach the low 80’s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50’s.

Winds shift from the south on Monday, bringing much of the active weather from the frontal system to Southern New York. This leads to a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Cooling off slightly thanks to widespread cloud cover. Highs reach the mid 70’s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain holding out. Lows in the upper 50’s.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue for Tuesday. Rainfall lingers into Wednesday, but conditions dry out for the end of the workweek. Highs kick up from the upper 70’s on Wednesday to the mid 80’s on Friday.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, DRY AND COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING RAINFALL, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

