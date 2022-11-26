AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 26TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 26TH: 27°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloud cover moves in tonight as high pressure moves out of the Twin Tiers. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover slowly increases ahead of Sunday’s weather pattern. Low pressure and moisture build in the region from the southwest. Lows drop to the upper 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover continues increasing in the morning as high pressure moves out quickly. Low pressure builds in during the day with large amounts of moisture. This leads to widespread rain showers throughout Sunday. Heavy downpours are likely in the evening due to warmer conditions. Rainfall accumulations could possibly reach a half an inch in some parts of the region. Highs reach the low 50’s by the evening hours. Overnight, cloudy with a few lingering showers. Lows in the upper 30’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Cloudy skies with a few lingering rain and snow showers on Monday. Drier conditions return Tuesday, but enough moisture is in the air for another chance of showers on Wednesday. Temperatures stay above average until Thursday, which is when a chance of spotty snow showers is possible. Conditions will also be windy on that day, with wind gusts up to 40 MPH possible. Drier conditions return Friday and next Saturday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, WIDESPREAD SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW, BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: SPOTTY SNOW POSSIBLE, WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter