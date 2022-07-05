AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 5TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 5TH: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Cold front moves through late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Limited moisture with this disturbance, so isolated light showers or patchy drizzle possible. Otherwise, stubborn clouds continue. Tuesday night’s lows in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated showers or patchy drizzle may linger early Wednesday with leftover moisture from the cold front, but staying light. Otherwise, gradual clearing into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Breezy northwest wind ushering drier air into the region, so feeling less humid for late day. Dry for the overnight under a mostly clear sky. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Increasing mid and high-level clouds Thursday ahead of our next weather-maker. Isolated rainfall possible. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible through late day Friday. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. High pressure providing a quiet weekend and start to the new workweek. Drying out with some sunshine returning. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS/PATCHY DRIZZLE POSSIBLE. CLOUDS CONTINUE

LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. ISO. SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

