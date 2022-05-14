AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 14TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 14TH: 42°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Waking up to a quiet Saturday morning with a few passing clouds across the Twin Tiers. A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible this afternoon as conditions remain humid. Showers move in from the south. The greatest chances will likely be in the western and eastern portions of the region. Highs today reach the low 80’s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with showers popping up in a few areas. Lows drop near the low 60’s.

Sunday begins with broken clouds, becoming mainly cloudy by the start of the afternoon. Highs reach the low 80’s. Scattered rain showers likely in the mid-afternoon as a cold front nears the region. Winds shift more westerly as the cold front moves in closer. A larger chance of isolated thunderstorms occur alongside the cold front. The storms will likely strike the Twin Tiers by around 2 PM. Rainfall amounts could generally reach 0.3″-0.7″, with larger amounts in the central Twin Tiers. Overnight, clearing out briefly, but staying humid. Lows near the mid 50’s.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return Monday afternoon due to another cold front moving across the region. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1″ are possible. Highs reach the mid 70’s. Drying out and cooling down Tuesday as the cold front moves out. Highs only reach the mid 60’s. A warming trend returns by the end of the workweek, with highs reaching the low 80’s. Humidity rises, leading to a slight chance of thunderstorms by Friday.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/STRONGER ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

MONDAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: DRYING OUT, MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

