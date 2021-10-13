Isolated showers are possible today with drier conditions for Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 40°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:30 PM

Cloud cover continues to hold across portions of the Twin Tiers this morning. This afternoon, the cloud cover will be more broken in nature. Isolated showers move in from the West during the late morning to early afternoon hours. Shower chances hold into the evening with just a stray shower possible overnight. Aside from the cloud cover this morning, we also had another above average start temperature wise. We woke up in the 60s while we are usually talking about the 40s for this time of the year. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s. Overnight, we start to dry out with just a stray shower possible. We do hang onto the cloud cover though. Lows tonight sit into the mid 50s which is about 15 degrees above average. Cloud cover holds strong throughout Thursday but we stay dry. Shower chances return late Thursday night.

As the end of the week approaches, so does more shower chances. A cold front moves into the region for Friday into Saturday. Showers are possible during the day Friday and Saturday we see the potential for some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe in intensity, so stay weather aware. Along with the cold front comes a change in air mass. Highs reach the upper 70s on Friday but on Saturday we are talking about highs only near 70. More seasonable temperatures are expected for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Temperatures sit back into the 60s for all three days. On Sunday, we do see the chance for some lake-effect showers and cloud cover. Some will see these showers and cloud cover while others will have a mix of sun and clouds. Monday, we really start to dry out and just deal with a mix of sun and clouds. We really start to get some sunshine back into the forecast on Tuesday and we stay dry.

Have an awesome day!

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MORE CLOUDS THAN SUN. CHANCE LATE PM SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 60​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM. WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

MONDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS. MOSTLY DRY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

