Isolated showers possible midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 38°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:31 PM

Stubborn clouds sticking with us Tuesday evening and overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions as a weak disturbance approaches the area. Isolated showers possible late, along with patchy fog. Lows near 60 degrees.

Chance for isolated showers continues Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through the region, but coming along with limited moisture. Rainfall amounts staying light, if any at all. Otherwise, mostly cloudy Wednesday and still slightly mild for this time of the year. Highs near 70 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Isolated showers may linger into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Staying dry Thursday, but upper-level moisture leading to filtered sunshine. Highs near 70 degrees. Stray light shower possible late as our next weather-maker approaches. Lows near 60 degrees. Another weak disturbance impacting the region for the end of the workweek, bringing the chance for spotty light showers Friday. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s. At this early vantage point, it looks like our best chances for rainfall this week will be Saturday as low pressure moves into the region and pushes a cold front through the area. Highs Saturday into the 60s. Northwest wind may bring lake-enhanced showers to portions of the area Sunday. Highs near 60 degrees, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Drying out for the start of the new workweek.

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE LATE PM SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57​​​​

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM. WINDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter