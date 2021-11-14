Lake effect rain and snow in the Twin Tiers Sunday, drier and warmer weather midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 14TH 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 14TH: 30°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Waking up to a cloudy but calm Sunday morning. A few lake effect bands of rain and snow just to the north of the Twin Tiers. These bands become more widespread as winds gust up to 15 MPH and a low pressure system crosses through the region later this afternoon. High temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40s, but the wind chill factor will make it feel more like the low to mid 30s. Tonight, winds calm down leaving behind occasional strands of lake effect drizzle and flurries. Lows drop to the low 30s.

Monday, a cloudy and drier morning with temperatures in the 30s. Lake effect drizzle is likely in the afternoon, but brief as wind gusts greater than 20 MPH affect the region. Sun and clouds dominate the rest of the day. Highs Monday reaching the low to mid 40s. Monday night, clearing skies with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday, sun and clouds as high pressure increases near the region. A brief warming trend is expected Wednesday as plentiful sunshine and a warm front cross the Twin Tiers. Highs this week will be as high as the upper 50s. Thursday, chances for rain and snow return as a strong cold front swoops through the area. Highs will then return to the low to mid 40s for the end of the workweek.

​​SUNDAY: RAIN AND SNOW, CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CHANCE OF LIGHT DRIZZLE, BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, RAIN AND SNOW LATE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

