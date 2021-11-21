Lake-effect rain and snow in the Twin Tiers Sunday. Dry weather returns midweek.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 21ST 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 21ST: 29°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Waking up to a fairly cloudy Sunday morning. Lake-effect rain and snow this afternoon as cloud cover increases due to a frontal system nearing the Twin Tiers. Chances for snow are more likely in higher elevations while scattered rain resides in the valleys. No major snow accumulation is expected as temperatures remain above freezing. High temperatures reach the upper 40’s. Tonight, cloud cover remains high and wind speeds range from 5 to 15 MPH, which will likely drop the chance of rain from 60% to about 40%. Lows drop to the mid 30’s.

Monday, a few drizzles and snow flurries may pass by the region, but will be brief as winds gust up to around 20 MPH. A cold front will follow and lead to drier conditions Monday afternoon. Highs Monday reaching the low 40’s. Monday night, clearing skies with low temperatures dropping down to the mid 20’s.

Tuesday starts with a slight chance of snow showers as temperatures start off in the 20’s. This is followed by drier weather due to high pressure. A brief warming trend is expected Wednesday as sunshine dominates the Twin Tiers. This Thanksgiving, sunshine and clouds with temperatures possibly reaching the low 50’s. Highs will then return to the low 40’s for the end of the workweek.

​​SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

