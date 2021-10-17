Lake-Effect showers in the Twin Tiers today and tomorrow, sunshine returns Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 36°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:23 PM

Waking up to fairly cloudy skies with stray showers this Saturday morning. Spotty showers will move in later this afternoon as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Staying windy with a weak trough just downwind of the Great Lakes. Temperatures hardly change as clouds and chances of rain hold out. High temperatures today reaching the mid to upper 50’s. Late afternoon through the overnight, conditions remain favorable for light showers as the weak trough stalls near our area. Temperatures will drop down into the low 40’s.

Monday morning starts off with chances for spotty showers favored by northwesterly winds. The chance for showers disappears in the afternoon as high pressure begins to build up. Temperatures reach the mid 50’s, which is slightly below average. Cloud cover decreases overnight, leading to a mainly clear Monday night. Temperatures dropping to the low 40’s.

Tuesday, sunshine and drier conditions thanks to high pressure lingering around the region. Temperatures are staying up in the mid to upper 60’s. Wednesday, dry weather continues, but clouds begin to build up. Shower chances return Thursday as a cold front passes through. The cold front will move quickly, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for Friday. Highs remain in the 60’s throughout the week.

SUNDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

MONDAY: STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

