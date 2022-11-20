AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 20TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 20TH: 29°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A slight chance of lake effect snow today with breezy conditions. More details below:

TODAY:

Mainly cloudy and windy for Sunday. Lake effect snow showers move out quickly this afternoon along with a fast-moving low pressure system just north of the Twin Tiers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Wind speeds pick up as the system moves out quickly, with top speeds near 18 MPH and gusts over 30 MPH. Highs only reach the low 30’s as a result of the breezy conditions.

TONIGHT:

Drying out as cloud cover decreases and high pressure builds into the region. Wind speeds calm down as well. Lows in the upper teens.

TOMORROW:

A weak upper level disturbance brings in moisture from the Great Lakes, leading to cloud cover increasing during the morning and afternoon. Chances of precipitation remain nonexistent. A warming trend is also underway as we start to see a bit more sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 40’s. Overnight, moderate cloud cover, but staying dry. Lows in the mid 20’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The warming trend continues throughout the week. Sunshine for both Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure remains in control of the region. Temperatures peak to 50 degrees on Wednesday thanks to sunshine. A chance of rain and snow returns Thanksgiving night due to a large low pressure system extending from the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic. Rain and snow transitions to just rain showers for Friday. Showers continue into the next weekend.

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CHANCE RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

