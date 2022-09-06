AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH : 53°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:33 PM

Cloudy skies and isolated showers in the eastern half of the Twin Tiers earlier today. Temperatures only reached the low 70’s. Overnight, rainfall lightens up into an isolated drizzle. This likely affects the eastern half of the region as well due to a low pressure system moving along the coast. Lows tonight drop near 60 degrees.

Wednesday starts with our next and final round of rain for the week. Isolated showers pop up from the east and move toward the west. This is due to the rotating winds from the low pressure system. The greatest chances of rain are in the eastern half of the region, much like Tuesday. Highs reach near 70 degrees. Overnight, staying mostly cloudy across the Twin Tiers as rainfall moves out. Lows in the upper 50’s.

Dry and mild weather returns Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. Plenty of sunshine by the end of the workweek with temperatures in the low 80’s. Staying dry Saturday, but another chance of showers comes back Sunday and lasts until the middle of next week.

Have a good night!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, LATE NIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

