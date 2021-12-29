Light showers possible to end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 29th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 29th: 17°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Stubborn clouds continue Wednesday evening and overnight. Patchy drizzle and fog both possible. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Another weak disturbance moves through Thursday, which brings the chance for light showers. Otherwise, another cloudy day for the Twin Tiers. Highs near 40 degrees. Patchy drizzle possible for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Another weak wave moves through Friday, which brings the chance for another round of light showers. Despite cloudy conditions, a mild day in store for us with highs reaching near 50 degrees.

Next storm system impacting the region this weekend. Chance for showers Friday night, then periods of rain likely Saturday. Rainfall totals for the day around 0.50″ or less, which won’t cause a concern for flooding. Highs near 50 degrees, well above average for this time of the year. Overnight near 40 degrees. Showers likely Sunday with rain mixing with then turning to snow as colder air works into the region with a breezy northwest wind. Highs early in the day near 40 degrees, then dropping to near 20 degrees for overnight lows. Timing on a cold front will play a role in how much snowfall we see, something to monitor over the next few days. Chance for lake-effect showers lingers Monday, then mainly dry into midweek.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. PERIODS OF RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter