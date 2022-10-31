AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 34°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Few showers around for the start of the workweek. No fear, sunshine is near. Find out when below:

TONIGHT:

Few sprinkles may be felt by trick-or-treaters, but don’t let that ruin the fun. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50s during the evening, not bone chilling. Most staying dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Spotty showers move back in through sunrise Tuesday. Mild for lows, only falling to near 50 degrees.

TUESDAY:

Low pressure over the Great Lakes pushing moisture over the region. Spotty showers around for Tuesday, but rainfall is staying light. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and still mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s, above average for this time of the year.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Stubborn clouds still with us, but rainfall tapers. Most staying dry through the overnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure builds into the region Wednesday, leading to decreasing cloud cover. Mostly sunny and warmer than average through the end of the workweek. Dry weather holds through Friday and most of the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPRINKLES TO SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 48

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

