AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 28TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 28TH: 47°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Waking up to an upper-level low this Saturday morning, which brings lingering showers across the Twin Tiers. Rain moves towards the Northern Tier late morning and early afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals could reach 0.2-0.5″ in higher elevations and under .1″ in lower elevations. Clearing out later this afternoon. Highs reach near the low 70’s. Overnight, staying mainly clear with patchy fog possible. Lows near the upper 40’s.

Dry weather continues for much of Memorial Day weekend due to high pressure building into the Twin Tiers. Sunshine on Sunday with highs reaching the low 80’s. Overnight, mainly dry and clear, but patchy fog more likely as humidity slowly builds up in the region. Lows near the upper 50’s.

Humidity continues rising for Memorial Day and the rest of the workweek. Highs reach the low 90’s for both Monday and Tuesday thanks to the humidity as well as the sunshine. A chance of showers returns midweek, followed by a cooling trend as a cold front moves out of the region. Highs drop from the 90’s to the mid 70’s by the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS, CLEARING OUT LATER

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MORE HUMID

HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

