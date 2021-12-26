Mainly dry Sunday. Rain & snow return to the Twin Tiers on Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 26th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 26th: 21°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Waking up to mainly cloudy skies and fairly dry conditions as Christmas’s low pressure system moves out of the area. Enough moisture stays in the air for stray lake-effect snow showers to develop in and around the Twin Tiers. Some cloud cover clears out in the afternoon hours as sustained wind speeds reach 10 to 15 MPH. Winds are also northwesterly, leading to lower temperatures compared to yesterday. Highs in the low 40’s. Sunday night, chances for stray snow showers continue, but will likely be brief as wind speeds remain active. Sustained wind speeds in the evening range from 5 to 10 MPH. Lows in the mid 20’s.

The next workweek starts with a chance for lake-effect snow showers lifted by a warm front on Monday. Snow shifts to a wintry mix mainly in the Southern Tier Monday evening as the warm fronts moves closer to the region. Highs in the mid 30’s. Monday night, wintry mix holds out in the as temperatures slightly drop overnight. Lake-effect cloud cover also holds out due to slower sustained wind speeds. Lows in the low 30’s.

Humidity holds out Tuesday with a chance of snow showers lifted by a frontal system just to the south of the Northern Tier. Wednesday, slight chance of rain showers, but mostly cloudy and warm otherwise. Fairly dry weather continues for the rest of the workweek, but chances for rain and snow showers cannot be ruled out as weather remains active throughout the eastern United States. Showers could officially make a comeback at the start of the new year. Highs range from the upper 30’s to the upper 40’s throughout the week.

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. COLD AND BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 36 LOW : 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

