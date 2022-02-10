Mild Friday, chance for showers returns heading into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 16°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:32 PM

Lingering showers to flurries Thursday evening, then drying out for the overnight. Broken cloud cover and lows in the low to mid 20s. Melted snow may refreeze over untreated surfaces with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Dry start to Friday, but with building clouds into the afternoon. Winds out of the south with gusts over 25 mph possible. Southerly winds also working in favor of another mild afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 40s. Another frontal system moving in brings the chance for rain showers by the evening and for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s, so some wet snow may also mix in for our colder locations. Showers staying light.

Another round of showers Saturday as a cold front moves through during the morning. Highs ahead of the cold front into the mid to upper 30s. A breezy northwest wind behind the cold front ushers colder temperatures through the afternoon. Winds also in favor of lingering lake-effect showers. Drying out for the overnight. Snowfall for the day staying light with mainly just trace amounts. Lows near 10 degrees. Models hinting at a coastal low moving to our east Sunday, which may just skim our area. For now, keeping a slight chance for showers as we also have a chance for stray lake-effect. Highs near 20 degrees. Stray lake-effect possible Monday. Otherwise, main concern continues to be the cold temperatures. Highs again near 20 degrees. Slightly warmer temperatures by midweek.

​​FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE PM RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 21 LOW: 1

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 19 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

