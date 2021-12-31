Mild start to the New Year, rainfall returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 31st: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 31st: 16°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Cloudy conditions Friday evening into the overnight. First weak wave of the weekend brings a chance for light showers late overnight into the predawn hours Saturday. Patchy fog and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Next storm system impacting the region this weekend. Chance for spotty light showers returns late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Otherwise, cloudy and mild into Saturday afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 50s, well above average for this time of the year. Steady rain moves in by late day, and continues through late evening. Rainfall totals for the day around 0.50″ or less, which won’t cause a concern for flooding. Steady rain turns to light and spotty showers for the overnight. Rain may mix with light sleet and freezing rain as temperatures drop, which may cause a light glazing of ice. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Lingering showers Sunday turning to snow as colder air works into the region with a breezy northwest wind. Best chances to see snowfall during the day will be into the Finger Lakes, although, stray showers may make it into portions of the Northern Tier. Snow accumulations through the day and overnight around a trace-2″, highest amounts into the Finger Lakes. Highs early in the day near 40 degrees, then dropping into the teens to near 20 degrees for overnight lows. Chance for lake-effect showers tapers early Monday, then decreasing clouds. Cold and windy Monday with highs approaching 30 degrees. Slightly warmer into midweek with mainly dry conditions.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. PERIODS OF RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 14

MONDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

