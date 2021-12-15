Mild Thursday with a chance for showers returning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 21°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Spotty showers linger Wednesday evening into the early overnight. Breezy southeasterly wind helping us stay mild with temperatures holding into the low to mid 40s.

Warm front continues to lift through the region Thursday morning, which is then followed by a late day cold front. Most of the day stays dry with building cloud cover. Breezy southwest winds helping afternoon temperatures to near 60 degrees, well above average for this time of the year. Chance for showers returns shortly after sunset as a cold front moves in, and showers linger into the early overnight. Decreasing clouds late and lows near 40 degrees.

Increasing mid and high-level clouds to end the workweek as upper-level moisture moves in ahead of our next low pressure system. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. Stray shower possible overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Low pressure moves into the region from the south for the start of the weekend. Chance for a wintery mix to rain returns Saturday morning and afternoon, then to light snow overnight. At this early vantage point, this is looking like a mainly rain event. Track of this system and timing could change in the next few model runs, so something to keep an eye on over the next few days. Highs near 40 degrees, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Chance for showers Sunday with a breezy northwest wind in favor of lake-effect. Highs into the 30s. Drying out early next week.

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

​​FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN, THEN POSSIBLE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

