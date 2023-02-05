AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:27 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild weather today with temperatures reaching above average. When is the next time we will see some precipitation? More details below:

TODAY:

A mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon with breezy conditions. Wind speeds up to 15 mph from the southwest are possible. Warmer air rushes in behind a warm front, leading to high temperatures in the mid 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies with a chance of a stray drizzle as a weak cold front moves through the region. This drizzle turns into flurries later overnight as temperatures drop to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

The workweek begins with a chance of stray flurries. This quiets down to just mostly cloudy skies on Monday afternoon. High temperatures only reach the upper 30’s after the cold front moves out of the region. Overnight, cloud cover breaks apart due to a brief period of high pressure. Lows drop to the mid 20’s.

THIS WEEK:

Our next significant chance of showers is Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall quickly flows into the area as a stronger cold front sweeps through the Twin Tiers. Drying out on Wednesday, which leads to mostly sunny skies. Another chance of showers on Thursday due to a low pressure system bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Milder weather returns on Friday, but a chance of snow and rain is possible next Saturday. High temperatures reach the 40’s for much of the workweek.

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUNSHINE & CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY AND MILD

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter