AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 24TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 24TH : 45°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:30 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:30 PM

Stubborn clouds hold Tuesday evening and overnight, but we continue to stay dry. Overnight lows near 50 degrees.

Tuesday’s weather on repeat Wednesday. Mix of sun and clouds and staying dry through the afternoon. Seasonable with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Broken clouds stick around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Next weather-maker moves in for the end of the workweek. Turning mainly cloudy Thursday, but staying dry into the evening. Highs near 70 degrees with a breezy south wind. Chance for showers returns late overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. Showers likely Friday with a chance for thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. Breezy and highs into the low to mid 70s. Spotty showers possible for the overnight. Lows into the 50s to near 60 degrees. At this early vantage points, models now trending towards a mainly dry holiday weekend For now, keeping a chance for lingering showers early Saturday, then a slight chance for showers Sunday. Highs Saturday near 70 degrees, then into the 70s for highs Sunday. Looking dry early next week with afternoon temperatures reaching back into the upper 70s to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 58

