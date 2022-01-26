Mostly clear and negative wind chills tonight in the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 26TH: 34°

Wednesday ends with dry conditions as high pressure continues to build into and around the Twin Tiers. Skies clear up tonight, leading to temperatures dropping significantly in most areas. Lows slightly below zero. Despite calm winds in the central Twin Tiers, northern parts of the Southern Tier could see wind chills in the negative single digits and negative teens tonight.

Thursday starts off relatively clear with wind chills still far below zero up north. Residents are advised to bundle up as much as possible to avoid frostbite. Cloud cover builds up in the afternoon as a cold front quickly approaches the region from the northwest. The active weather pattern could bring breezy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours as well, with sustained wind speeds at around 10 MPH. Highs near the upper 20’s. Thursday night, mainly cloudy with a chance of lake-effect snow showers late. Lows near the upper 10’s.

Friday morning, a chance for lake-effect snow showers early. The snow quickly moves from north to south as the cold front associated with the snow moves out of the region. Parts of the Twin Tiers could see up to 1 inch of snowfall. Highs near the upper 20’s. Saturday, a nor’easter stays to the east of the Twin Tiers, leaving mostly cloudy skies for the weekend and chances of snow near the east coast. Highs near the mid to upper 10’s. The rest of the weekend remains mostly cloudy. Mostly clear start to the next workweek with temperatures slowly climbing to above-freezing.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW EARLY, SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 16 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 6

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, MUCH WARMER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

