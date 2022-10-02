AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 44°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:48 PM

Waking up to a quiet and dry Sunday. Cloud cover reaches near 100% later today and winds could reach over 10 MPH, but conditions remain dry as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Some filtered sunshine could lead to high temperatures in the low 60’s. Overnight, cloud cover decreases slowly. Patchy frost could likely form thanks to clearer conditions. Lows in the mid 30’s.

Monday begins with a frost advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers. Expect temperatures starting in the 30’s. Afterwards, mostly cloudy with dry weather as high pressure remains in control of the region. High temperatures reach near the low 60’s. Overnight, staying cloudy with another chance of patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30’s.

Partly sunny on Tuesday followed by plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. Sunshine lasts into Thursday as well. Expect temperatures in the low 70’s, which may be the last time we see temperatures reach that high this year. A chance of showers on Friday as a cold front moves through the region. High temperatures drop back to the 50’s next weekend thanks to the effects of the cold front.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: CLOUDS SLOWLY DECREASING, BREEZY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

MONDAY: PATCHY FROST THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY, WARMING UP

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

