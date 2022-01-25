Mostly cloudy and frigid conditions tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 25TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 25TH: 15°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:13 PM

Earlier today, lingering lake-effect snow flurries and highs in the mid 20’s. Tuesday closes out with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop to the single digits as a slow-moving cold front heads across the Twin Tiers. Lows at around 3 degrees.

Waking up Wednesday morning to variable cloud cover and a slight chance of spotty lake-effect snow showers early in the day. A much colder afternoon due to the cold front, which continues to move south from the region. Conditions remain dry for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours due to high pressure building into the area. Highs only reach the mid to upper 10’s. Cloud cover decreases slowly overnight and temperatures become more frigid. Lows drop about 4 degrees below zero.

Thursday, increasing cloud cover as another cold front rushes in quickly. Clouds build up from the northwest starting in the middle of the afternoon, reaching the Southern Tier first. Highs in the mid 20’s. Cloudy skies remain Thursday night. Lows in the mid to upper 10’s. Friday starts with a chance of lake-effect snow showers associated with a low pressure system generating enough lift for the snow showers to hit the Twin Tiers. The cold front from Thursday could drop temperatures back down to the single digits overnight. Dry weather returns for the weekend and the start of the next workweek. Temperatures remain below freezing this weekend, but could reach above freezing by next Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SNOW EARLY THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 17 LOW: -4

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, THEN INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE EARLY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 16 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 9

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

