AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 23RD: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 23RD: 36°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Waking up to a mainly cloudy Saturday morning. Temperatures start off in the low 40’s, but gradually warm up to the low 60’s later this afternoon. A chance of light, scattered showers lasts until late morning for much of the Northern Tier and parts of the Southern Tier. This is followed by sunshine and passing clouds for most of the afternoon across the Twin Tiers, with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Overnight, partly cloudy skies and staying dry. Lows near the mid 40’s.

Sunday begins with more isolated shower chances to the east. Showers clear out in the late morning and early afternoon. Sunshine and a lingering warm front bring highs near the low 80’s. Moisture holds out in the region as well, so a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible mid-afternoon. Shower chances are greater near the Binghamton area. Overnight, passing clouds and temperatures staying above average. Lows near the mid 50’s.

A fairly dry start to the next workweek with partly cloudy skies Monday morning. Chances of rain return Monday afternoon and last until Wednesday. A cooling trend also takes effect as a system of cold fronts moves through the Twin Tiers. Highs drop from the 70’s on Monday to the upper 40’s on Wednesday. Conditions dry out for the end of the workweek with highs kicking back up to the 50’s.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS, ISOLATED T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

MONDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

