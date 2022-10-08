AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 41°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:38 PM

Waking up to a quiet and chilly Saturday morning. Temperatures start off in the low 40’s with partly cloudy skies. Conditions clear out later in the afternoon, mainly in the Northern Tier, as high pressure builds. Breezy conditions are also likely as high pressure takes control. Expect wind speeds near 10 MPH in most of the Twin Tiers. High temperatures reach the mid 50’s, about 10 degrees below average. Overnight, mostly clear with patchy frost possible. Lows in the upper 30’s.

An increase in cloud cover is likely for Sunday as a weak upper-level disturbance moves in from the northwest. High temperatures remain below average, but slightly warmer compared to Saturday. The max temperature could reach the low 60’s. Breezy conditions continue with max wind speeds possibly reaching over 10 MPH from the west. Wind gusts over 20 MPH are also possible. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows in the upper 30’s.

Monday begins with isolated showers as the weak upper-level disturbance moves through the Twin Tiers. Rainfall weakens into the afternoon, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Clearing out for Tuesday and early Wednesday. Temperatures likely peak into the upper 60’s by the middle of the week. A chance of showers returns Thursday due to a cold front moving through the region. Rainfall lasts until Friday morning.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, A FEW SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 69 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: A MORNING SHOWER, PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

