AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 1ST: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 1ST: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:27 PM

Waking up to a dry Monday with a few passing clouds. Staying mostly dry this morning thanks to high pressure in the region. Mostly sunny this afternoon with warmer and more humid conditions due to southerly winds. A few pop-up showers may be possible because of the humidity. Highs reach the upper 80’s. Overnight, a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms due to a warm front slowly moving towards the region. Lows in the mid 60’s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue for Tuesday as the warm front starts to cross the Twin Tiers. Temperatures sharply rise from the morning to the afternoon after the warm front moves out. Highs reach the mid 80’s. Drying out in the middle of the afternoon as a cold front starts moving through the region. The Twin Tiers will see drier conditions and temperatures sharply decreasing after the cold front moves out. Staying dry overnight as high pressure builds into the region once again. Lows near the upper 50’s.

Plenty of sunshine returns for Wednesday, but southerly winds bring more warmth to the region. Highs peaking in the low 90’s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon as humidity greatly rises. Showers and storms last until Friday. Drying out into the weekend after a cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Mostly sunny skies are expected for both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, A FEW POP-UP SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND HOT

HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

