AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 22°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A much calmer weekend weather-wise compared to the last couple days, but will we see more snow soon? More details below:

TODAY:

A few lake effect snow showers are possible for the morning and afternoon commutes. Nothing severe is expected as these showers move out quickly with a fast-moving low pressure system. Highs reach the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying mostly cloudy throughout the night with a few stray snow showers possible. A few breaks in cloud cover may lead to cooler conditions. Lows in the upper teens.

TOMORROW:

A chance of lake effect snow showers quickly moving through the Twin Tiers. Snow squalls cannot be ruled out by the evening commute. Highs reach the mid 30’s. Overnight, staying dry and mainly cloudy. Stray lake effect showers may hold out in the westernmost areas of the region. Lows in the low 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Stray lake effect showers possible for Monday morning, but mostly cloudy otherwise. Staying mostly cloudy and dry for the beginning and middle of the workweek. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30’s, which is near average. A change of scenery on Thursday and Friday as another significant winter storm likely hits the region. This is due to a large low pressure system developing from the west coast. Snowfall amounts are location and elevation dependent. More details on the storm will be available as we get closer to the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: CHANCE LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: STRAY AM SNOW SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 13

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter