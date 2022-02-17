Multiple weather alerts in effect Thursday night and Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 17°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:43 PM

Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers until Friday afternoon & evening.

Wind Advisory in effect for Tioga (N.Y.), Bradford & Tioga (Pa.) counties until Friday morning

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Steuben County until Friday morning

Rain steady and heavy at times Thursday evening and early overnight. Rain totals for the day nearing 1″. Taking into consideration snowmelt and ice break up on rivers and streams, this poses the threat of localized flooding with runoff and ice jam potential through late day Friday. Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers until Friday afternoon & evening. Wind Advisory in effect through the Thursday night into Friday morning for Tioga (N.Y.), Bradford & Tioga (Pa.) counties as wind gusts could reach 50 to 55 mph, especially in higher elevations. Also, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Steuben County until Friday morning. Cold front moves overnight into early Friday morning, which will cause temperatures to rapidly drop through the predawn hours. There is a flash freeze potential for counties under the Winter Weather Advisory. Overnight rain briefly mixing with freezing rain and sleet, then turning to snow showers into the predawn hours Friday. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Lingering stray lake-effect Friday morning, then drying out with decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Windy and cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s early in the day. Mostly clear to partly cloudy and dry overnight. Lows into the teens.

Weak system moves through Saturday, which brings the chance for showers. While a brief burst of snowfall will be possible, overall accumulations for the day staying light. Another windy day and 30 degrees. Stray lake-effect overnight. Lows in the single digits to lower teens. High pressure builds into the region Sunday and for early next week, coming along with another warming trend. Chance for showers again for midweek.

​​FRIDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 6

SUNDAY: HIGH CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

